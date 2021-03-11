THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $6.65 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.65 or 0.00011710 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $72.13 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

