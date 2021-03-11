Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0008

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 88.5% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $43,929.06 and approximately $92,630.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.00354542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.