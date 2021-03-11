Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 27,557 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 27,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $551,415.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $613,712.32.

On Thursday, March 4th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,041.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 73,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,025. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Thryv in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.