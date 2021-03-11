Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $613,712.32 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $613,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 27,557 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $551,415.57.
- On Thursday, March 4th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,041.00.
Shares of THRY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 73,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,025. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
