Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $613,712.32 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $613,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 27,557 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $551,415.57.

On Thursday, March 4th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,041.00.

Shares of THRY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 73,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,025. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.