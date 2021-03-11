Thugs Finance (THUGS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.90 Million

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $120.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for $5.96 or 0.00010410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.00506302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00064885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00054131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.84 or 0.00589756 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073718 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 654,350 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

