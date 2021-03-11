Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:THBR opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.