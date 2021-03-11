Thunder Token (TT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.74 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 42.1% against the dollar. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $89.29 million and approximately $27.74 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008966 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.33 or 0.00440354 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 109.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.