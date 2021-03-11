Tidex Token (TDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 51.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $843,963.94 and $21.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

