Tierion (TNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,862.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $23,862.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tierion Profile

TNT is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tierion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

