Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $19,400.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00052469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00715869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tierion Token Trading

