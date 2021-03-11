Tieton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 826.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637,531 shares during the period. Hill International accounts for 1.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Hill International worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 671,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 11,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,507. Hill International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $168.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

