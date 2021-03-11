Tieton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Veritex comprises 3.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Veritex worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,857.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,197 shares of company stock worth $2,597,902 over the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

