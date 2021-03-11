Tieton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. ChromaDex makes up 4.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of ChromaDex worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Shares of CDXC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,084. ChromaDex Co. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

ChromaDex Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.