Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Apogee Enterprises accounts for approximately 3.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Apogee Enterprises worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 76,986 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $41.57. 1,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

