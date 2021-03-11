Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. NMI accounts for about 3.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NMI worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,859,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NMI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589,686 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in NMI by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 421,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NMI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NMI by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,134. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NMIH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 17,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.62.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

