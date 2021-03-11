Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for 5.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,995 shares of company stock worth $137,832 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.31. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $463.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPAA. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

