Tieton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 99,869 shares during the quarter. VAALCO Energy comprises approximately 5.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 6.67% of VAALCO Energy worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Shares of EGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,918. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.