Tieton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. TriState Capital makes up approximately 3.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of TriState Capital worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.59. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $846.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

