Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 112,188 Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,188 shares during the quarter. Key Tronic makes up approximately 4.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 8.16% of Key Tronic worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 172.4% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 107,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 67,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Shares of KTCC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Key Tronic Co. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $128.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Key Tronic Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.