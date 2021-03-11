Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 8,216 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Regional Management accounts for approximately 5.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Regional Management worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regional Management by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RM stock remained flat at $$36.49 during trading on Thursday. 1,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,859. The company has a market capitalization of $396.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 21.76 and a quick ratio of 21.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

