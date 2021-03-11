Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 84,805 Shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,805 shares during the quarter. ZAGG accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of ZAGG worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ZAGG by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZAGG by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ZAGG by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZAGG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. ZAGG Inc has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

ZAGG Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

