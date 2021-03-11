Tilly’s’ (TLYS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of TLYS opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $347.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Tilly’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 31,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tilly’s by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.