Tilly’s’ (TLYS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
Shares of TLYS opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $347.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.94.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
