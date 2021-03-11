Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $598.86 million, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.