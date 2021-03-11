TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.02

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €26.02 ($30.61) and last traded at €26.02 ($30.61), with a volume of 29116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €25.74 ($30.28).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.57.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

