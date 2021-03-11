TNC Coin (TNC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.91 Million

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $51.27 million and $2.91 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.00501245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.94 or 0.00563627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00072875 BTC.

TNC Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup

