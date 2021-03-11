Todd Clossin Sells 5,000 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WSBC stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

