Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 529,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

