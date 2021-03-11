TON Token Market Capitalization Tops $528,164.07 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TON Token has a market cap of $528,164.07 and $39,018.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TON Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00512994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00072072 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.56 or 0.00562134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00074176 BTC.

TON Token Token Profile

TON Token’s launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org

