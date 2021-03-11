Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. 12,629,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 46,352,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $388.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
