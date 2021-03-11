Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. 12,629,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 46,352,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $388.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,471,601 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,062,048 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 368,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

