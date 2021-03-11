TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $202.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $224.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

