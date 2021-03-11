Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.42

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and traded as low as $12.95. Toray Industries shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 40,262 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

