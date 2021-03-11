Tornado Price Tops $104.65 on Major Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Tornado token can now be purchased for approximately $104.65 or 0.00180554 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $627,884.07 and approximately $1.21 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.97 or 0.00505484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00064590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00054043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.46 or 0.00578792 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072533 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

