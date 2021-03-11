Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.82

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$85.82 and traded as high as C$93.96. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$91.77, with a volume of 324,771 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIH. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 29.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$90.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$85.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total value of C$265,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at C$624,064.80. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $982,505 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

