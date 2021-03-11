Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.46

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 94674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
