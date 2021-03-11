TouchCon Reaches Market Cap of $335,141.18 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $335,141.18 and $32,706.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00068511 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001977 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

