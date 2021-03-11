Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.80. 9,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,232. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,156 shares of company stock worth $2,425,967. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

