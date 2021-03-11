TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 138.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

