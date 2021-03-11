Traders Buy High Volume of Atossa Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 17,435 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 10,255 call options.

Shares of ATOS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 646,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,906,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 418,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

