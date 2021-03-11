Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,185 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 3,255 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,988. Constellium has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

