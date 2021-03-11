Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,540 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the typical daily volume of 518 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $109,224,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.24. 14,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 267.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $323.36.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.77.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.