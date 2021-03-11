Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,625 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 2,013 call options.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $32.07. 42,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,881. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.