Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,625 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 2,013 call options.
BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.
In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $32.07. 42,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,881. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.89.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
