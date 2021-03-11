Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,781 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,267% compared to the typical volume of 202 call options.

SBS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

