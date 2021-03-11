Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,996 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,431% compared to the average volume of 457 call options.
EMN traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.
In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after purchasing an additional 168,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.