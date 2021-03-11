Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,996 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,431% compared to the average volume of 457 call options.

EMN traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after purchasing an additional 168,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

