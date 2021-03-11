Traders Buy Large Volume of MasterCraft Boat Put Options (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,905 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,008% compared to the typical daily volume of 172 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $2,344,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.