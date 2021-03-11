Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 38,468 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,871% compared to the average volume of 1,952 call options.

EGHT traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $35.34. 20,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $26,665.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,201 shares of company stock worth $2,527,964 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

