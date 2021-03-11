Traders Purchase High Volume of Fossil Group Put Options (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,354 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,611% compared to the average daily volume of 196 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,847 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $929.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

