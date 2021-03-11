Traders Purchase High Volume of Rekor Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,946 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,418 call options.

REKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 755.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 334,102 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REKR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 78,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

