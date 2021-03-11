Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TNLIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trainline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIY opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

