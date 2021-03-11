Transcodium Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,127.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. Transcodium has a market cap of $617,197.99 and $33,127.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.00705596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00027280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00033948 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,810,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Transcodium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.