TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

TMDX stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $895.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $313,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,868 shares of company stock worth $3,931,893. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

